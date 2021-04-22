DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Public Art Program is looking for an artist or team of artists for a new expansion project. The city’s Public Art Program was established in 1988 as an Executive Order under Mayor Federico Peña.
The City of Denver wants original artwork that will hang at the Colorado Convention Center. A suspended art piece will be placed at the Exhibit Level South D Lobby wing.
Whoever wins the project will get a budget of $900,000. Applications are being accepted through May 24.
LINK: Call For Entry