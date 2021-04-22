CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Public Art Program is looking for an artist or team of artists for a new expansion project. The city’s Public Art Program was established in 1988 as an Executive Order under Mayor Federico Peña.

(credit: Denver Arts and Venues)

The City of Denver wants original artwork that will hang at the Colorado Convention Center. A suspended art piece will be placed at the Exhibit Level South D Lobby wing.

(credit: Denver Arts and Venues)

Whoever wins the project will get a budget of $900,000. Applications are being accepted through May 24.

