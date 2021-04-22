DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Many Colorado high schools are planning to hold graduation ceremonies this spring, but some families are finding out they won’t be able to get very many tickets because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Gyms are 100%, we’re hosting an All-Star game, and yet we can only have two tickets per senior for graduation this year,” Tiffany Hans, Douglas County high school parent said.

Hans is happy to hear that her son’s school will be holding a ceremony outdoors, however she’s questioning the state’s guidance which is limiting the number of tickets.

“It’s been rough for them, they’ve had to go from being quarantined, to back to school in person, they’ve missed out on sporting events,” she said.

Paula Hans, Public Information Officer for Douglas County School District told CBS4 in a written statement, “We are in conversations with local and state health officials to determine logistics so that we can provide our graduates with the commencement ceremonies they deserve with a minimal number of restrictions. While still keeping our students and their families safe and healthy.”

With the big day about a month away, Tiffany Hans is hoping that’s enough time for some restrictions to change.

“I would just ask whoever is in charge to make it equal across the board, like if you’re going to open up these venues for restaurants and concerts, then open the venue for graduation where we can have more than two people per senior,” she added.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a guidance, and dial framework for counties to follow and work with their local health agency. In Douglas County, that’s the Tri-County Health Department. CBS4 reached out to the department for further clarification and is still awaiting a response as of this publication.