By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS4)- After a fog-filled morning sunshine should be around long enough to get temperatures into the 50s and 60s across the eastern plains.

That combined with another batch of moisture moving in from the Western Slope should be enough to get a few showers and thunderstorms going across the Northern Front Range and Denver metro area after the lunch hour.

There may also be light snow amounts across the higher mountain areas. With isolated showers and a few storms over the Western Slope.

Friday will have a slightly better chance for scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with a dry weekend still in the cards.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera