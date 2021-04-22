COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer in Colorado Springs shot and injured a man who was found in a stolen car and wouldn’t comply with demands to put an AR-15 rifle down after he got out. It happened just after daybreak on Thursday outside a gas station along Garden of the Gods Road near where it intersects with Interstate 25.

Police first found the suspect in the vehicle outside a hotel on the same block as the gas station. It didn’t have a license plate and they began checking it out. The man in it got out with the rifle and put it under his chin. He then walked over towards the gas station, and Colorado Springs police stated in a tweet that he approached a person who was pumping gas.

(Part 4/5) Officers attempted to tase the suspect however the taser was ineffective. At that time, a CSPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect, striking them at least one time. The suspect was then transported to a local hospital. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 22, 2021

An officer fired a taser at the man but police said it didn’t have an effect. An officer then fired the shot that injured the man, who was taken to the hospital afterwards.

There was no immediate update on the man’s condition and his identity hasn’t been released.

Police later confirmed that the vehicle was stolen.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting and the officer who fired the shot will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy in an officer-involved shooting.