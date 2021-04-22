BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– King Soopers says the #BoulderStrong Community Resource Center will continue to support the needs of the community affected by last month’s deadly shooting. Ten people were killed in the March 22 shooting at the King Soopers on Table Mesa in Boulder.
The #BoulderStrong Community Resource Center has been in place to support the needs of associates, first responders, survivors and victims' families. The center provides comfort, a place to rest, and gatherings among caring professionals and experts that provide mental health services.
The center is at Broadway and Table Mesa, near the scene of the shooting.
The public can visit Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. To reach the King Soopers Community Resource Center, call (303) 217-0120. For immediate help, call the Colorado Crisis line at (844) 493-8255 or text "talk" to 38255.
Donations can also be made online at coloradohealingfund.org or by texting “COLORADO” to 20222, through the AT&T text-to-give campaign.