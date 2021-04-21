Skier Tumbles Estimated 2,000 Feet From Summit Of Colorado 14er Wilson PeakA 37-year-old man was rescued from the snowy slopes of Wilson Peak after falling approximately 2,000 feet while skiing from its summit.

14 minutes ago

Rockies' Josh Fuentes Shares Familial Bond With Future Hall Of Famer Nolan ArenadoThrough the early part of the 2021 season Josh Fuentes has done an admirable job filling the shoes of his cousin, and former Rockies third baseman, Nolan Arenado.

40 minutes ago

Mass Vaccination Sites In Colorado Now Open To Walk-UpsColorado is making it easier to get vaccinated as it moves to eliminate pre-registration at some of its biggest vaccination sites.

8 hours ago

University Of Denver Requires COVID Vaccine For All Undergraduate, Graduate Students On CampusThe University of Denver is requiring that all undergraduate and graduate students get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for the fall term.

8 hours ago

Black Denver Activist Cautiously Optimistic Following Chauvin VerdictsCommunity activist Brother Jeff says former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd is progress.

8 hours ago

Colorado State Lawmakers Glad For Chauvin's Verdict, But Says Work Is Not FinishedColorado lawmaker Leslie Herod said "until this country sees Black people as people who deserve to live, there will not be justice in this country and the work will not be done."

8 hours ago