(CBS4)– The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service just designated parts of Colorado as critical habitat for a rare songbird. The Western Yellow-Billed Cuckoo migrates every year from Central and South America to breed in Mexico and the U.S.
On Tuesday, wildlife managers set aside 467 square miles along rivers and streams as critical habitat. Most of that is in Arizona and New Mexico. The designation includes part of the Colorado River in Mesa County and the North Fork of the Gunnison River in Delta County.
The hope is the designation protects the land and supports the survival of the cuckoo.