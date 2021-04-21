COVID Mass Vaccination Sites Taking Walk-Ins Without Appointments Amid High DemandThree mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Colorado will now have availability for walk-ins and drive-ups for those without appointments.

Mass Vaccination Sites In Colorado Now Open To Walk-Ups: 'No More Excuses'Colorado is making it easier to get vaccinated as it moves to eliminate pre-registration at some of its biggest vaccination sites.

As Colorado COVID Hospitalizations Mount, Dr. Dave Hnida Cautions Residents: 'We Are Still In The Race'CBS4's Medical Editor is optimistic that four to six weeks from now the state will be in a good place. But, he cautions Coloradans against thinking the pandemic is over.

U.S Study Of Novavax COVID Vaccine Continues With 2 More Shots For VolunteersStudy of a promising COVID-19 vaccine by Novavax is continuing in the U.S. and Mexico.

COVID In Colorado: 'Breakthrough Cases' Reported Among Vaccinated ColoradansColorado health officials say they studied what they call "breakthrough cases" of Coloradans who got the coronavirus after getting vaccinated.

Mixing & Matching? Getting Different Types Of COVID Vaccines In The Future May Provide 'Stacked Immunity'It's likely everyone will need a booster shot within 12 months of getting a COVID vaccination, but should you get your booster from the same company that made your original vaccine? Dr. Dave Hnida has the answer.