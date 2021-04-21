DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday was be the eleventh consecutive day with below normal temperatures in Denver. There has also been 10 inches of snow since last week and more snow was falling during the day.
After the true taste of spring and even summer-like weather earlier this month, many residents along Colorado’s Front Range are eager for warmer weather to return and it will just in time for the weekend.
Although it can be jarring to experience such enormous weather changes, it’s not uncommon in Colorado in April. This time of year is sometimes called “second winter” in the Rocky Mountain region.
High temperatures for Denver and the Front Range were stuck in the upper 30s again on Wednesday. That’s about 25 degrees colder than normal for the third week in April.
The warmer weather southwest of Denver and the Front Range will gradually move into the area starting Thursday and Friday with high temperatures reaching the 50s. Then a much bigger warmup will arrive for the weekend with Saturday temperatures in the 60s followed by 70s on Sunday.