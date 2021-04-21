(CBS4) — Scammers have been targeting people since the pandemic began and there is a new scam to add to the list. Nationally there are reports of fraudsters creating fake COVID-19 vaccine surveys. People who have been vaccinated are asked to fill out a survey with the promise of a cash prize or reward once they’re finished. But, there’s a catch. The scammers then ask for your credit card number to pay for shipping and handling. Experts say that should be your first red flag.
“We know the scammers will always work overtime and they follow the headlines just like you and I do. They know that millions of people are eager and excited to get their vaccine,” said Amy Nofziger, a fraud expert with AARP.
A Department of Justice release states “Phishing messages may look like they come from government agencies, financial intuitions, shipping companies, and social media companies, among many others. Carefully examine any message purporting to be from a company and do not click on a link in an unsolicited email or text message.”
For more information on how you can protect yourself visit aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/