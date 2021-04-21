GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Greenwood Village police want to find a woman who disappeared more than a month ago. They say Kim Lertjuntharangool, 34, was last seen on March 20 at 2:40 p.m. near the Belleview Light Rail Station.
Lertjuntharangool's mother and brother reported her missing on April 12.
Police say she was last wearing a grey Nirvana hooded sweatshirt with a smiley face on it, blue jeans and a black backpack. They say she has floral tattoos on her left arm and Thai lettering on the back of her neck.
Those with more information about Lertjuntharangool are asked to call Det. Sarah Malafronte – at 303-486-8264.
