(CBS4) – Colorado Congressman Ken Buck says if big tech companies like Google, Twitter and Facebook are going to limit conservative voices, he doesn’t want their money. In a letter led by Buck, seven House Republicans pledged to no longer accept donations from the tech giants’ political action committees.
"These monopolies have shown that personal liberty can be threatened by corporate tyranny just as much as by government tyranny," the letter stated.
The lawmakers point to bans on the chat app Parler after it was used by participants in the attack on the Capitol, as evidence that the companies had abused their power.
Buck is the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee.
The New York Times reports Amazon and Google have already frozen donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the election results, which includes two of the Republicans who signed the letter.