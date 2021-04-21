Colorado Rockies third baseman Josh Fuentes joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

DENVER (CBS4) – Through the early part of the 2021 season, Josh Fuentes has done an admirable job filling the shoes of his cousin — and former Rockies third baseman — Nolan Arenado.

“For me it was an opportunity,” said Fuentes of his new role with the Rockies.

“It’s exciting. I trust myself as a player to play third base just as good as he did,” he said of replacing the future potential Hall of Famer.

“We train together in the offseason. We’re always jabbing at each other, talking a little mess, but it’s always a competition between me and him and I’m glad I’m playing there and definitely glad I’m playing well,” added Fuentes.

When asked if he’s been exchanging highlight reel plays with Nolan to brag about his solid play at 3rd base, Fuentes said he hasn’t been involved in that directly, but has been getting some help from his other family members.

“Personally, I don’t, but I know my brother is and my cousins are,” he joked. “They’re sending them in the group chat. It’s good. It’s healthy, it’s fun competition.”

The Rockies have stumbled out of the starting gate amassing a 4-12 start, the worst record in the major leagues.

“For us, it’s just sticking together as a team. We’re a pretty young team,” said Fuentes. “We’re trying to adjust and get better. I think we’re going to get a lot better. We’re going to go through ups and downs for sure, but there’s truly a lot of talent, and guys want to work and get better.”