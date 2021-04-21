EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Floyd Hill on Wednesday evening after a crash. All traffic was being detoured at Exit 244 to U.S. 6/U.S. 40.
What caused the crash has not been released but CBS4's Rick Sallinger saw a jackknifed semi on I-70. There is no estimate on reopening.
It was snowing in the area at the time of the crash. Traffic backups stretched for miles as the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted additional closures along the I-70 Mountain Corridor on Wednesday evening.
Westbound lanes were closed at Morrison at around 6:15 p.m.
