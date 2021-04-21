BREAKING NEWSI-70 Closed In Both Directions For Jackknifed Semi & Crashes
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, I-70 Closed, I-70 Closure, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Floyd Hill on Wednesday evening after a crash. All traffic was being detoured at Exit 244 to U.S. 6/U.S. 40.

(credit: CBS)

What caused the crash has not been released but CBS4’s Rick Sallinger saw a jackknifed semi on I-70. There is no estimate on reopening.

READ MORE: Demand For Outdoor Gear Rising In Colorado As More Restrictions Lift

(credit: CBS)

It was snowing in the area at the time of the crash. Traffic backups stretched for miles as the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted additional closures along the I-70 Mountain Corridor on Wednesday evening.

Westbound lanes were closed at Morrison at around 6:15 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Denver Weather: Band Of Heavy Snow Hammers Parts Of Metro, Closes I-70 Near Evergreen

LINK: COTrip

Jennifer McRae