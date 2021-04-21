DENVER (CBS4) – A narrow but potent band of snow developed across parts of the Denver metro area late Wednesday afternoon. It roughly followed Interstate 70 from Evergreen to Denver International Airport.
Those under the band reported a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow. While the snow was mostly melting on the pavement it was accumulating on vehicles, rooftops and grassy areas. In the foothills west of Denver where it was just a few degrees colder the snow was sticking to the pavement and creating tough travel.
Two different accidents had closed both directions of Interstate 70 as of this posting. One crash was westbound at Chief Hosa and the other eastbound at Beaver Brook.

Outside of this particular band most people will around Denver and along the Front Range will experience scattered snow showers through the evening hours with accumulations mostly an inch or less. But if you get under a band you could see as much as three inches.