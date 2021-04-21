DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will be the eleventh consecutive day with below normal temperatures in Denver. There has also been 10 inches of snow since last week and more snow is expected through Wednesday night.

After the true taste of spring and even summer-like weather earlier this month, many residents along the Front Range are eager for warmer weather to return and it will just in time for the weekend. although it can be jarring to experience such enormous weather changes, it’s not uncommon in Colorado in April. This time of year is sometimes called “second winter” in the Rocky Mountain region.

High temperatures for Denver and the Front Range will be stuck in the upper 30s again on Wednesday. That’s about 25 degrees colder than normal for the third week in April.

In terms of snow, a chance for flurries or light snow showers will continue in the metro area all day and through at least midnight Wednesday night. Any accumulation is expected to be very minor with under 1 inch for most of the area. Location in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties (between 6,000-9,000 feet) can expect up to 2 inches while mountain areas above 9,000 feet could get up to 5 inches of accumulation by late Wednesday night.

Farther west, there will be very little if any snow accumulation west and southwest of Vail Pass. Colorado’s southern mountains will also miss out on any significant snow.

And speaking of southern Colorado, there is another Red Flag Warning on Wednesday for the Four Corners region including Durango, Cortez, and Pagosa Springs. Fire danger remains high in this part of the state which it continues to be much warmer and much drier.

The warmer weather southwest of Denver and the Front Range will gradually move into the area starting Thursday and Friday with high temperatures reaching the 50s. Then a much bigger warmup will arrive for the weekend with Saturday temperatures in the 60s followed by 70s on Sunday.