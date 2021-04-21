Mass Vaccination Sites In Colorado Now Open To Walk-Ups: 'No More Excuses'Colorado is making it easier to get vaccinated as it moves to eliminate pre-registration at some of its biggest vaccination sites.

As Colorado COVID Hospitalizations Mount, Dr. Dave Hnida Cautions Residents: 'We Are Still In The Race'CBS4's Medical Editor is optimistic that four to six weeks from now the state will be in a good place. But, he cautions Coloradans against thinking the pandemic is over.

U.S Study Of Novavax COVID Vaccine Continues With 2 More Shots For VolunteersStudy of a promising COVID-19 vaccine by Novavax is continuing in the U.S. and Mexico.

COVID In Colorado: 'Breakthrough Cases' Reported Among Vaccinated ColoradansColorado health officials say they studied what they call "breakthrough cases" of Coloradans who got the coronavirus after getting vaccinated.

Mixing & Matching? Getting Different Types Of COVID Vaccines In The Future May Provide 'Stacked Immunity'It's likely everyone will need a booster shot within 12 months of getting a COVID vaccination, but should you get your booster from the same company that made your original vaccine? Dr. Dave Hnida has the answer.

University Of Denver Requires COVID Vaccine For All Undergraduate, Graduate Students On CampusThe University of Denver is requiring that all undergraduate and graduate students get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for the fall term.