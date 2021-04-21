DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced that three mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Colorado will have availability for walk-ins and drive-ups for those without appointments. The Ranch in Loveland had filled all of its spots for Wednesday when Polis visited the site and will begin taking walk-ins on Thursday.
As for Ball Arena in Denver and the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, both locations have open spots for Wednesday and Thursday. According to the Joint Operations Center, the sites' availability will fill up quickly due to high demand and open eligibility, not due to any issues with vaccine supply.
Polis announced Tuesday that the mass vaccination sites will be available to those walk-ins to help boost the number of people vaccinated in Colorado. He said it was important to help make vaccines easy to obtain without having to secure an appointment online first.
"There's no more excuses," said Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday. "Get vaccinated. It's free quick and easy at multiple sites across the state."
Ball Arena will be open 9 a.m.- 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Ranch Complex in Loveland is open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Pueblo County Fairgrounds is already allowing people to walk or drive up. It is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday through Monday.