DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County School District has named Corey Wise as the new superintendent. Wise is currently serving as interim superintendent.
Wise was selected to lead the district’s 63,000 students and 8,300 employees. He was selected from a group of more than 100 potential candidates.
“Selecting the superintendent is one of the most critical decisions a Board will ever make,” said DCSD Board President David Ray in a statement. “It was a privilege to meet with so many highly qualified individuals who recognized the treasured opportunity of leading an incredible district like DCSD. The Board is excited about continuing to work with Mr. Wise in leading our district to an even greater place for all our students.”
Wise began his educator journey in DCSD and is in his 25 year in education. Wise began as a student teacher, became a social studies teacher at Ponderosa High School, taught at Chaparral High School and later served as Chaparral’s assistant principal. Wise was hired as the founding principal of Legend High School in 2007 where he served for 7 years before moving into DCSD administration. He served as director of high schools and then executive director of schools for the east Highlands Ranch region and alternative education before he was named interim superintendent for DCSD.