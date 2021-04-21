FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help after a days-old Gypsy colt was stolen this week from a farm outside of Fort Lupton.
The colt, born just four days ago, went missing sometime between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The colt was taken from a property in the 13600 block of Weld County Road 18 1/2, which is just north of Fort Lupton. The colt is valued at about $12,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Chris Cantin at (970) 400-4182.