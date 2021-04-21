DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado health officials say they studied what they call “breakthrough cases” of Coloradans who got the coronavirus after getting vaccinated. State epidemiologist says the state recorded 819 breakthrough cases out of 106,965 total cases from the end of January through April 19.
"These cases represent a very small portion of positive COVID-19 cases and are no more than expected based on known vaccine efficacy levels. Vaccination is our ticket out of this pandemic," said Colorado State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy.
State leaders say more Coloradans in their 20s and 30s are being hospitalized for COVID-19.
“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, take the opportunity now and sign up to receive a vaccine at a location near you. It’s free, quick, and easy,” said Gov. Jared Polis.
Colorado recorded more than 1,900 new cases on April 20 alone.
A list of vaccine providers can be found at cocovidvaccine.org or by calling 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).