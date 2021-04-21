CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star right winger Mikko Rantanen was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol absence list Tuesday.
Rantanen joins goaltender Phillipp Grubauer and winger Joonas Donskoi on the list.

DENVER, COLORADO – MARCH 29: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche skates during a break in the action against the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena on March 29, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Avs have been shut down since Donskoi went on the list last week and are tentatively scheduled to return to action Thursday night at St. Louis.
Rantanen has played in all 43 games for Colorado and his 26 goals are second in the league to Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

Rookie defenseman Bo Byram came off the COVID-19 list Monday. Grubauer is expected to complete his 10-day quarantine Saturday and Donskoi is expected to be back Monday.

