ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Members of the Denver Broncos organization and their family members attended a COVID-19 vaccination event at the UChealth Training Center on Wednesday. The team says the event was voluntary.
Players, coaches, staff, alumni and cheerleaders were invited along with any family members who live in the same household.
“In order to get back to normal, to get back to football the Broncos are going to do their part to ensure we are spreading the message,” said Brittany Bowlen, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.
Those who were vaccinated received the Pfizer shot.