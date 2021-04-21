AURORA (CBS4) – Firefighters in Aurora are cleaning up a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on the 16400 block of East 17th Place, near the Anshutz Medical Campus. The department said that 20 people were evacuated, but so far there have been no reports of injuries.
Crews are still working on fire suppression efforts in the attic of this 3 story apartment building. pic.twitter.com/Dy1vD6mbYY
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 21, 2021
Commanders on scene quickly requested a second alarm after crews initially got to the three-story apartment building and found a working fire. They quickly started suppressing the fire and quickly got it under control. Efforts now are contained to overhaul on the roof and third floor.
Fire investigators have taken over the scene and will work to determine a cause.