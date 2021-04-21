DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver continue to investigate a murder that happened 6 years ago. Abdul Muhammad was shot and killed April 11, 2015.
The shooting happened near Franklin Street and East Bruce Randolph. Muhammad, 61, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting. Muhammad, also known as John Oliver, was not in a gang.
