SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 37-year-old man was rescued Tuesday afternoon from the snowy slopes of Wilson Peak after falling approximately 2,000 feet while skiing from its summit, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries but his life was not believed to be in danger.
The New Mexico man and a friend were skiing the north face of Wilson Peak from the summit when he fell, the sheriff’s office stated.
The man was loaded onto a medical helicopter and flown to Telluride Regional Airport, then immediately transferred to an ambulance for the ride to Telluride Medical Center.
First responders from San Miguel County Search and Rescue, Telluride Fire Department and the sheriff’s office received the call for help just before 1 p.m.
The other skier was uninjured.
Wilson Peak is located in San Miguel Mountains roughly 10 miles southwest of Telluride. Its elevation is 14,017 feet above sea level.
