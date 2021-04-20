MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4)– A new show to celebrate Red Rocks’ 80th anniversary season and recognize health care heroes has been rescheduled due to chilly weather. The concert, which only costs 80 cents, has been moved to April 28.
The Red Rocks 8 o'clock Howl will feature performances from health care heroes like Emily Worthem, an ICU nurse who sang to her patients and hospital staff throughout the pandemic.
Organizers will also include a special 8 p.m. howl, a trend sparked by a Denver couple that had thousands of Coloradans howling each night for weeks during the pandemic. The howling symbolized togetherness and appreciation for front-line workers.
Other performers include the Emerald City bagpipers and the nationally-ranked Longmont High School drumline.
The concert is scheduled for April 28 at 6:30 p.m.