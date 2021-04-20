LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning who they believe shot another male and then ran away. It happened near W 5th Avenue and Benton Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Police arrived to realize both the suspect and the victim already left the scene. The victim showed up at a local hospital. It's not clear the extend of his injuries.
After an unknown amount of time, police found the suspect, a white man in his 20s, armed with a handgun near W 3rd Place and Depew Street. After trying to get the suspect to drop the weapon, they say he threatened to shoot officers.
Officials say the suspect raised the gun at police and shot, according to evidence found at the scene. A police sergeant shot the suspect, and he later died at the scene after officers performed CPR.
Police say the handgun belonged to the suspect. Further details about him were not released.
The sergeant is now on administrative leave.