DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a partial building collapse in Denver on Tuesday. Crews with the Denver Fire Department arrived at 2735 Curtis Street to find that a home under renovation had partially collapsed.
Firefighters say that the home was unoccupied when the wall gave way. No one was injured.

#DenverFireDepartment is on scene of a partial building collapse at 2735 Curtis. The building was under renovation & unoccupied when the wall gave way. Luckily there were no injuries & the home is now being turned back over to the property owner. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/Z9pMkNXcrD
The wall of brick had collapsed, leaving piles of bricks and debris in the yard. The property was turned back over to the property owner.