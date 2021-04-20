CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a partial building collapse in Denver on Tuesday. Crews with the Denver Fire Department arrived at 2735 Curtis Street to find that a home under renovation had partially collapsed.

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

Firefighters say that the home was unoccupied when the wall gave way. No one was injured.

The wall of brick had collapsed, leaving piles of bricks and debris in the yard. The property was turned back over to the property owner.

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

