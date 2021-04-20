JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who threw a small dog from a car window. It happened about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday while the person was driving eastbound on Interstate 76 just before Sheridan Boulevard.
According to witnesses, the car was a black Lexus sedan and the dog appeared to be deliberately thrown from the moving vehicle.
The cream-colored miniature poodle is in critical condition and veterinarians at the Foothills Animal Shelter are working to save the dog’s life.
Anyone with information about the potential owner of the dog or witnessed the incident is asked to call 303-271-5070 or email animal-control@jeffco.us.