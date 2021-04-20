DENVER (CBS4) – Monday morning was the coldest morning in at least a month in the metro area. The frigid start came after most areas along the Front Range received 2 to 7 inches of snow.

The relatively light and fluffy snow that started to fall in the Denver metro area Monday afternoon was able to quickly stick to roads and sidewalks thanks to the unusually cold air associated with the storm. The storm originated in northern Canada which is rare for storms so late in the season. Typically spring snow storms arrive from the West Coast and have relatively warm air which results in heavy, wet snows that has more difficulty sticking to roads.

Tuesday morning also started with a temperature about 20 degrees colder than normal and close to the record. Denver’s record low for April 20 is 13 degrees from 1966. The official low temperature Tuesday morning was 15 degrees.

In terms of snow totals, the highest amounts were along the Peak-to-Peak Highway corridor and into the Rocky Mountain National Park region. Jamestown which is 10 miles northwest of Boulder reported over 15 inches of snow. Boulder itself also did quite well with 9 inches.

Most other areas on the Front Range had 2-5 inches of snow including Denver which officially received 3.1 inches. That brings the snow total for April up to 10 inches and the total for the season up to 77.6 inches is more than 2 feet above normal.

Looking ahead, despite ample sunshine on Tuesday, temperatures will remain more than 20 degrees below normal with afternoon highs near 40 degrees.

Wednesday could stay even colder thanks to mostly cloudy skies and chance for light snow showers starting in the afternoon. No accumulating snow is expected again this week in Denver area.