DENVER (CBS4) – After a relatively dry fall and winter Mother Nature turned things around for Denver and the Front Range during early February. Denver International Airport has measured 57.5 inches of snow since February 12.
Prior to February the city measured 20.1 inches of snow which puts the season-to-date total for Denver International Airport at 77.6 inches after Monday's snowfall.
The city has reported a Trace or more of snow on 31 of the last 72 days which is nearly 50 percent of the time. More snow is possible in the city on Wednesday before a weekend warming trend.
The wet weather pattern is rather unusual for a La Niña weather pattern but it's more than appreciated when it comes to drought. There has been a significant improvement across eastern Colorado over the past few weeks.
Unfortunately the same can’t be said for the western side of the state which remains in a very bad drought. The following two maps show the improvement of drought in the eastern half of Colorado since the first of the year.
