DENVER (CBS4) – A nonprofit that helps young girls find a prom dress is now in need of a hand. Prom Dress Exchange has taken a hit to its operating budget during the pandemic.

“After servicing the community for 20 years, we’re asking the community for support,” Jessica Montour said.

Prom Dress Exchange has helped thousands of girls find a prom outfit over the years for little to no cost.

“I think prom is such a milestone event for high schoolers. I actually purge closets for people as a living, and I’ve experienced a lot of women in their 30s who have not let go of their prom dresses,” she told CBS4.

Montour is currently trying to sell donated jewelry to fundraise for the group to keep afloat.

“This is the second year we’re not going to be able to do the event, so we have the dresses ready and available in a storage locker but are proms happening? It’s hit or miss,” Montour explained.

Meanwhile, the group still has a storage locker of about 3,000 gently used dresses waiting for young girls, they would not mind setting up pop-up events if any school is interested.

“You know, if it’s senior-only prom this year, I think that’s to be celebrated. If it’s a virtual prom this year, that’s to be celebrated. But, just to not do prom makes me a little sad because I know I have a lot of great memories from prom,” she added.

Already some schools have announced that they will cancel prom, and replace it with something more akin to a senior celebration. Some are worried that a prom celebration would jeopardize graduation ceremonies.

For more information about Prom Dress Exchange and for information on how to help them with their fundraiser, visit the organization’s website.