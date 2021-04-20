DENVER (CBS4) – Should a landlord need a license to rent out property? That’s the question Denver City Council is set to discuss at a virtual meeting on Thursday.

“We were ensuring more minimum housing compliance for visitors and tourists to our city through the short-term rental license than we were actually providing to citizens,” Stacie Gilmore, Denver Councilmember President, said at a meeting in January.

It has been something discussed for years, but Gilmore recently introduced the proposal.

“That they meet the basic housing standards that they are complying with our zoning codes,” she said.

The proposal would require landlords to get a license for rentals by Jan. 1, 2024. It would also help establish a registry for the city.

“So, we know how many rentals we have in our city, that they meet the basic housing standards that they complying with our zoning codes,” Gilmore explained.

There’s a fee for application, license, and the proposal would require a third party inspection which is estimated to cost around $150. The early fee for application, between Jan. 1, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023 is $25.

“If rent is increasing by hundreds of dollars annually it’s not due to the application and license fees,” Gilmore added.

One unit is $50, it goes up based on the number, 200 units and up is $400. The license would be good for four years.

“I don’t think this is a regulatory issue, it’s a revenue issue for the city,” William Bronchick said.

Bronchick, a landlord and president of the Colorado Landlords Association, thinks there are already enough regulations.

“People think of landlords like the monopoly guy just having all this property that they generate income for, but they don’t realize they have obligations, mortgages, taxes, insurances, management,” he said.

Bronchick says many landlords have been leaving the market, taking away properties available to renters.

“And now the City of Denver almost go on a warpath against landlords last year they passed a resolution basically, symbolically canceling rent obligations,” Bronchick said.

A petition has been started online to fight this.

Separately there is a citizen-initiated ordinance proposal aimed at getting on the ballot. It would tax landlords $75 so that it could help raise funds for people evicted. The goal is to make sure people are not evicted without representation.