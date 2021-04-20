DENVER (CBS4) – Community activist Brother Jeff says former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd is progress, but only time will tell if real change is on the horizon.

“Do I feel safe right now as a Black man as it relates to law enforcement because of this verdict? Absolutely not,” Brother Jeff told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “Three guilty verdicts with one officer does not offset all of the other Black lives that have been lost along the way, however, it is a step in the right direction.”

Brother Jeff hosts a daily show from Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center off Welton Street in Denver’s historic Five Points. The verdict came down during Tuesday’s discussion.

“It’s few and far between when law enforcement is even charged, let alone found guilty, so what this says to Black America is that the sacrifices of those who have been in the streets, those who have cried, those who have mourned, those who have been looking for justice in the lost lives in their loved ones, this gives them a glimmer of hope,” said Brother Jeff. “Law enforcement is not the only element in this, there’s also a societal element. Is America ready to address the inequity as it relates to law enforcement and societies approach to Black lives? If so, then we should celebrate and move forward. If not, we’re going to continually have this sense of tension and this sense of, ‘What’s next?’”

Sharing the moment with other Black leaders gives Brother Jeff a sense of the what’s next for the community.

“This absolutely sets a precedence in terms of law enforcement that will be held accountable for what they do,” Brother Jeff said. “There are a lot of people up to this point that didn’t believe law enforcement could be found guilty in a system that favors law enforcement far too many times in cases like this.”

While the fight for equality continues, Brother Jeff says it’s time for a shift in the system.

“I don’t know if it’s the activism, I don’t know if it’s the technology, I don’t know if it’s the time, but I know it’s the right moment to do the right thing as it relates to the respect for Black lives.”