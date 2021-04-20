AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– People were able to walk up and get their COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora on Tuesday. The clinic was designed in hopes of reaching underserved communities.
One married couple appreciated the pop-up clinic because they say this past year has been very isolating being away from family and friends. Their schedules rarely overlap.
“Because we work different shifts, when he comes home, I’m off to work. And when he comes home, I’m asleep. I get up in the morning I’m off to work,” said restaurant worker Angela Aukema.
They described getting their COVID vaccine as “freedom.”