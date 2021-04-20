DENVER (CBS4)– Those wanting a COVID-19 vaccine don’t have to spend hours online searching for an available appointment. Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that three of Colorado’s mass vaccination sites will allow walk-ins or drive-ups without an appointment.
Those sites are at Ball Arena in Denver, the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo and The Ranch complex in Loveland.
Polis said it's about trying to increase the number of people having access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
"It's about reaching people who aren't resistant but are hesitant or procrastinating around the vaccine, how do you make it easy, how do you make it convenient, how do you make it quick, how do you make it so you don't even have to go to a website to sign up," said Polis.
Polis said Colorado health experts are finding the vaccines are proving to be 94% effective in preventing COVID-19. He also issued a word of caution to those who are already vaccinated, to be mindful of those who are not and may still be vulnerable.