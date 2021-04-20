CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Tuesday marks a dark day in Colorado history. Twelve students and a teacher at Columbine High School were killed on April 20, 1999.

Coloradans remember the tragedy on this day and honor the lives of those killed and injured.

Cassie Bernall
Steven Curnow
Corey DePooter
Kelly Fleming
Matthew Kechter
Daniel Mauser
Daniel Rohrbough
Dave Sanders
Rachel Scott
Isaiah Shoels
John Tomlin
Lauren Townsend
Kyle Velasquez

