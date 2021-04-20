Mixing & Matching? Getting Different Types Of COVID Vaccines In The Future May Provide 'Stacked Immunity'It's likely everyone will need a booster shot within 12 months of getting a COVID vaccination, but should you get your booster from the same company that made your original vaccine? Dr. Dave Hnida has the answer.

Some COVID Testing Sites Closed, Delayed After Winter StormSome COVID-19 testing sites in Colorado have been impacted by the winter storm, snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

Teen With Autism Helps Patients Navigate UCHealth University of Colorado HospitalA teenager is putting patients at ease at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. Alex Bean is responsible for getting them where they need to go. The 19-year-old with autism knows the hospital like the back of his hand.

Colorado Comeback: Tours Of Empower Field At Mile High To ResumeTours at Empower Field at Mile High will soon be available again.

El Paso County Report Shows COVID Vaccine Clinic Flouted SafetyA Colorado county public health report found a Colorado Springs vaccine clinic operating without proper temperature storage for vaccines or social distancing, as well as unmasked workers.

Colorado Symphony Orchestra Welcomes Fans To Red Rocks For Music Of John WilliamsFans of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra can attend a live concert with the music of John Williams at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The two limited-capacity performances are scheduled for May 23 and May 25.