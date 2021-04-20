LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Tuesday marks a dark day in Colorado history. Twelve students and a teacher at Columbine High School were killed on April 20, 1999.
Coloradans remember the tragedy on this day and honor the lives of those killed and injured.READ MORE: Mixing & Matching? Getting Different Types Of COVID Vaccines In The Future May Provide 'Stacked Immunity'
MORE NEWS: WATCH: British Woman Gets Video Of Mountain Lion Right Outside Home In Boulder
Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the tragedy that occurred at Columbine High School. Today is a time to remember and hope, in honor of the 13 loved ones who were lost & the countless individuals impacted. Our district sends love to the entire community today. #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/OukykruVENREAD MORE: Fluid Truck Remains In Colorado, Expands Headquarters To Bring 1,500 New Jobs To State
— Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) April 20, 2021
Cassie Bernall
Steven Curnow
Corey DePooter
Kelly Fleming
Matthew Kechter
Daniel Mauser
Daniel Rohrbough
Dave Sanders
Rachel Scott
Isaiah Shoels
John Tomlin
Lauren Townsend
Kyle Velasquez