COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A police pursuit of a robbery suspect ended in a shooting on Interstate 25. On Monday, the Colorado State Patrol and officers from several police departments were involved in a pursuit of a robbery suspect out of Pueblo.
State troopers used stop sticks to try to end the chase on northbound I-25 near the Academy Boulevard exit. When the chase ended, an officer from Fountain fired, hitting a suspect.
The man was rushed to the hospital and a passenger in the truck was taken into custody.