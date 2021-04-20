DENVER (CBS4) – The most recent April snowstorm to hit Colorado brought more than a foot of snow to the foothills of Boulder County. Some locations in the Denver-Boulder metro area also saw over a half foot of snow.
Here are the totals reported from Monday afternoon through when the snow ended early Tuesday morning:
Allenspark 16.2”
Jamestown 15.3”
Nederland 12.5”
Aspen Springs 10.5”
Kittredge 9.0”
Boulder 9.0”
Niwot 8.1”
Louisville 7.9”
Conifer 7.8”
Morrison 7.0”
Erie 6.7”
Lafayette 6.5”
Golden 6.1”
Federal Heights 6.0”
Ken Caryl 6.0”
Westminster 5.8”
Arvada 5.8”
Evergreen 5.1”
Wheat Ridge 5.0”
Littleton 5.0”
Superior 5.0”
Centennial 5.0”
Dacono 4.8”
Broomfield 4.8”
Denver (CBS4) 4.8”
Castle Rock 4.8”
Fort Collins 4.7”
Loveland 4.7”
Parker 4.6”
Thornton 4.5”
The Pinery 4.5”
Aurora 4.5”
Brighton 4.2”
Denver (DIA) 3.1”
Greeley 2.9”