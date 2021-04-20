DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reminds any worker in the state can take paid sick leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccine. They can also use paid leave if they experience side effects which prevent them from working.
Gov. Jared Polis signed the Healthy Families and Workplaces Act into law on July 14, 2020 which requires employers to offer paid leave for health needs. Those include preventative care needs.
“Employers cannot require employees to obtain vaccination appointments outside work hours. For paid leave related to COVID-19 needs, employers can ask employees for documentation only if the leave is for four or more consecutive work days,” said the CDLE in a news release.