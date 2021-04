COVID In Colorado: 'Breakthrough Cases' Reported Among Vaccinated Coloradans Colorado health officials say they studied what they call breakthrough cases who are Coloradans who got the coronavirus after getting vaccinated.

COVID Vaccine Walk-Up Clinic At Stanley Marketplace Hopes To Reach Underserved CommunitiesPeople were able to walk up and get their COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora on Tuesday.

U.S Study Of Novavax COVID Vaccine Continues With 2 More Shots For VolunteersStudy of a promising COVID-19 vaccine by Novavax is continuing in the U.S. and Mexico.

COVID Vaccine: No Appointments Needed At 3 Mass Vaccination Sites In ColoradoGov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that three of Colorado's mass vaccination sites will allow walk-ins or drive-ups without an appointment.

Questions Remain Surrounding COVID Vaccines Administered At Dr. Moma Health And Wellness ClinicThe owner of a Colorado Springs clinic declined to answer questions raised by the county and state about concerns of possible mishandling and storage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: State Labor Department Reminds Workers Can Take Paid Sick Leave To Get VaccinatedThe Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reminds any worker in the state can take paid sick leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccine.