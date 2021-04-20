AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Agencies which make up the Colorado Cyber Guardian Task Force arrested 10 people they say tried to arrange sexual encounters with a minor. The arrests happened during a two-day operation in Aurora.
Authorities say the suspects, all men, range in age from 23 years to 59 years old. All are from various cities in the Denver metro area.
- Edgar R. Pando-Caprio, 23, Denver
- Laurentino Espinoza-Pena, 56, Aurora
- Tommy Kilcher, 43, Aurora
- Joseph M. Goetz, 59, Aurora
- Jeremy J. Steward, 42, Aurora
- Brent W. Murray II, 30, Highlands Ranch
- Joshua J. Wagner, 46, Denver
- Dylan J. Cornhoff, 27, Aurora
- Peter D. Rodriguez, 50, Denver
- Joshua D. Garcia, 37, Westminster
Authorities say Edgar Pando-Caprio, 23, worked as an overnight janitor within the Cherry Creek School District. Authorities say the school district is now aware of the arrest and will provide information to staff, parents and the public.
All suspects face charges of soliciting for child prostitution, criminal attempt and patronizing of a prostituted child.
Members of the Aurora Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation partnered for the operation.
Authorities ask parents to keep an eye on their child’s online activity to prevent them from becoming a victim of a child sex predator. They offered more information related to online safety for children.