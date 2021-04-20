Rockies' Josh Fuentes Shares Familial Rivalry With Future Hall Of Famer Nolan ArenadoThrough the early part of the 2021 season Josh Fuentes has done an admirable job filling the shoes of his cousin, and former Rockies third baseman, Nolan Arenado.

Baseball Report: Yankees Not Looking Like Much Of A ContenderThe New York Yankees have the worst record in the American League, while the Oakland A's have pulled out of their early-season slump, winning eight straight.

Denver Broncos GM George Paton Called Atlanta Falcons About A Trade Up, Has High Regard For Two Quarterbacks, Per ReportThe Denver Broncos' first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is slated to come at No. 9 overall, but there's a chance the team could trade up on draft night.

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Furthers MVP Case With Brilliant Performance In Double-Overtime Win Over GrizzliesIf you think of these last 10-15 NBA regular season games as a final audition for the leading MVP candidates, Nikola Jokic nailed his part on Monday night.

Colorado Comeback: Tours Of Empower Field At Mile High To ResumeTours at Empower Field at Mile High will soon be available again.