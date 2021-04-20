DENVER (CBS4) – A Japanese-American incarceration site in southeastern Colorado could soon become a national park. The National Park Service wants to hear from Coloradans first.
Amache is located on the Eastern Plains outside of the town of Granada. It was one of 10 incarceration sites operated during World War II.READ MORE: 'Step In The Right Direction': Black Denver Activist Cautiously Optimistic Following Chauvin Verdicts
More than 10,000 Japanese-Americans and legal residents were incarcerated there.
The National Park Service is holding virtual meetings to discuss the possibility of it becoming a national park:READ MORE: Skier Tumbles Estimated 2,000 Feet From 14er Summit
Saturday, May 22, 2021
11:00 am to 1:00 pm MST / 10:00 am to 12:00 pm PST
Link: https://brown.zoom.us/j/92961369737
By phone: (877) 369 0926, Meeting ID: 929 6136 9737
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
3:30 pm to 5:30 pm MST / 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm PST
Link: https://brown.zoom.us/j/94315127736
By phone: (877) 853 5247, Meeting ID: 943 1512 7736
Thursday, May 27, 2021
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm MST / 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm PST
Link: https://brown.zoom.us/j/95324800472
By phone: (877) 853 5247, Meeting ID: 953 2480 0472
The agency plans to share information about the process and what criteria was used to evaluate the site for consideration.