VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail police want to find the man responsible for apparently breaking an exit gate at the Vail Transportation Center in Vail Village.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the garage at around 2 a.m. on April 17. Police say he lifted the gate and broke it from the mounting post.
The suspect is then seen walking away. He was last seen wearing a black Helly Hanson jacket, police say, with a light colored shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Call 970-479-2201 if you have more information about the suspect or investigation.