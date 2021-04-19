DENVER (CBS4) — Police and state troopers stopped a suspected police impersonator in the middle of Interstate 25 in Denver during the morning commute on Monday. Investigators say the 39-year-old man was wearing Aurora Police tactical gear and was driving a white sedan equipped with police lights on the roof and a dash cam.
The Aurora Police Department confirmed the man is not an employee.
Police first got reports of what looked like an unmarked police car weaving in and out of traffic at on Highway 36 near Sheridan Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.
Police stopped the driver on I-25 near Interstate 70 around 7 a.m.
The say he presented a volunteer card issued by the Aurora Police Department in 2020 and investigators are working to confirm whether it is valid.