DENVER (CBS4)– Once again, Little Man Ice Cream is offering $1 pints on a night when it’s bitterly cold and snowing. Last year, temps dipped into the single digits for “pint night.”
Those who want to brave the chilly temps on Monday night can head out to their nearest Little Man Ice Cream location one hour before they close, from 9-10 p.m. for the $1 pint. There is a limit of one per customer while supplies last.
The ice cream company does this every year for Coloradans and visitors to prove that no night is too cold for some ice cream.