By Danielle Chavira
Colorado News, Denver News, I-70, I-70 Closed, I-70 Closure, Morrison News, Silverthorne News

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –  A large stretch of Interstate 70 closed Monday night as a snow storm barreled down onto Colorado and its high country. At one point, Colorado State Patrol said the closure spans from Morrison to Silverthorne.

At around 9:30 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation says westbound lanes are closed at Morrison while eastbound lanes are closed at Silverthorne.

It’s not clear when the closures will lift.

The National Weather Service office in Boulder reports at least 10 inches of snow near Jamestown, west of Boulder. They say some of the reports were a couple of hours old, so totals will surely increase.

