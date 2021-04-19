MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A large stretch of Interstate 70 closed Monday night as a snow storm barreled down onto Colorado and its high country. At one point, Colorado State Patrol said the closure spans from Morrison to Silverthorne.
At around 9:30 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation says westbound lanes are closed at Morrison while eastbound lanes are closed at Silverthorne.
It’s not clear when the closures will lift.

UPDATE: I-70 CLOSED in BOTH directions between Morrison and Silverthorne due to adverse weather conditions. Travel is not advised.#cotraffic https://t.co/gdsnwTu0iZ
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) April 20, 2021
The National Weather Service office in Boulder reports at least 10 inches of snow near Jamestown, west of Boulder. They say some of the reports were a couple of hours old, so totals will surely increase.