DENVER (CBS4)– Two new gun safety bills were signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on Monday. Both laws are designed to prevent suicides, community violence and other tragic events.
One law renamed the “Isabella Joy Thallas Act” is in memory of a young woman who was shot and killed while walking her dog in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood last summer. The weapon used in the shooting was stolen.
The new law requires a gun owner to report their lost or stolen gun within 5 days of discovering it is gone. Not doing so would result in a fine.
The other law creates an educational campaign to encourage gun owners, especially those with children, to properly store their firearms.