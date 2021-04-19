El Paso County Report Shows COVID Vaccine Clinic Flouted SafetyA Colorado county public health report found a Colorado Springs vaccine clinic operating without proper temperature storage for vaccines or social distancing, as well as unmasked workers.

Colorado Symphony Orchestra Welcomes Fans To Red Rocks For Music Of John WilliamsFans of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra can attend a live concert with the music of John Williams at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The two limited-capacity performances are scheduled for May 23 and May 25.

COVID In Denver: School District & Denver Health Host First Of Several Mass Vaccination Events For StudentsSaturday organizers held one event in Green Valley Ranch. It was the largest of six clinics they plan to hold. It’s a mission critical for DPS and Denver Health.

COVID Prompts Some Colorado Businesses To Evaluate & Improve Their Indoor AirIndoor venues in Colorado are starting to open their doors to employees and customers.

County Lines Divide Neighboring Restaurants Between Fully Open And Socially-DistancedCaught in the middle are the businesses, specifically restaurants, that straddle the county lines of counties keeping restrictions and those not.

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Increase To 500 StatewideOn Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 500 people hospitalized with the virus in the state, the largest number since February 5.