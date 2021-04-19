AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A funeral service was held on Monday for 12-year-old Joshua Haileyesus from Aurora. His family believes his death was a result of playing game he saw online called the “Blackout Challenge.”
Haileyesus was found struggling to breathe on March 22 in his home. He was taken to the hospital and put on life support. He died 19 days later.
The Blackout Challenge, which has gotten attention on TikTok and YouTube, dares participants to choke themselves until they lose consciousness.
The Haileyesus family hopes the news of their son's death will bring awareness to the dangers.
Haileyesus was the son of Ethiopian immigrants and had several siblings, including a twin brother.
A GoFundMe page raised more than $186,000 for the family.