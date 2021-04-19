A powerful cold front barreled through Colorado this morning and now the snow has settled in for the night. We expect to see heavy snow through early Tuesday morning, but it should clear in time for the morning commute.
Even with the snow gone, we will be in for an icy drive to work as overnight lows will drop into the teens. We expect a bitter morning across the eastern side of Colorado.
For the eastern side of the state, we are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 3:00 am Tuesday. The I-25 corridor could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, with just a bit less likely for the eastern plains.
For the southern foothills and high elevations of Larimer county, we could see quite a bit more.
We could see a little sunshine at times on Tuesday after the snow clears. Our temperatures remain very chilly on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Wednesday also brings the chance for more snow. This round looks to be a lot lighter.
Rain is possible on Thursday and Friday before we finally dry out on Saturday with warmer temperatures.